Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry names Bolas as new State Veterinarian

April 13, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, ME - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Animal and Plant Health Division announced Dr. Stefanie Bolas as Maine State Veterinarian. Dr. Bolas earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Oklahoma State University. Most recently, she worked with the National Park Service, focusing on zoonotic and vector-borne diseases. She served in the United States Air Force as a public health officer and in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, performing key roles in the United States COVID-19 response and recovery. She is originally from Buffalo, NY, where she earned a Master of Science degree in Epidemiology. Dr. Bolas will lead the DACF's Animal Health program, safeguarding the health of Maine's agricultural resources and ensuring public health.

