CIDRZ, UNZA and Washington University host first-ever Implementation Science Conference in Zambia

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), in collaboration with the University of Zambia (UNZA) and Washington University in St. Louis, working with the Ministry of Health in Zambia, has hosted the first-ever Implementation Science (IS) Conference in Zambia. 

The two-day conference, which has attracted experts in the field around the globe, highlights Zambia’s IS work and capacity-building programs . The conference which closes on 14th April 2023, shall provide an overview of the ongoing and future IS projects in Zambia and provide training opportunities for junior IS scholars by facilitating interactions between them  and senior IS experts.

The platform will also explore  funding opportunities for future IS projects, specifically the Fogarty D43 mechanism and promote synergy and complementarity among IS training platforms.

 Ministry of Health Director of Infectious Diseases, Prof Lloyd Mulenga, says the conference will enhance the overall health care in Zambia with a particular focus on capacity building as it has brought together a mix of senior and junior investigators.. 

And CIDRZ Director of Implementation Science, Dr Michael Herce,  described the conference  as an excellent opportunity for Zambia to synergise efforts to build scientific and health system capacity to tackle entrenched gaps in health service delivery for HIV, non-communicable diseases, and other  public health challenges. 

Meanwhile, UNZA Dean of School of Public Health Dr Hikabasa Halwindi reiterated the need to increase capacity-building opportunities to grow the number of IS expertsin the country.

