Civitas Resources, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI ("Civitas" or the "Company"), today announced plans to release its first quarter 2023 operating and financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is planned for 8 a.m. MDT (10 a.m. EDT), Thursday, May 4. A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.civitasresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Phone Number Passcode Live participant 888-510-2535 4872770

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado's first carbon neutral oil and gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

