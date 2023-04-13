Renowned Tick Expert, Dr. Thomas Mather, and Insect Shield Repellent Technology Expand the Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center

Equip-4-Ticks provides expert tips, educational content, and a comprehensive video library to inform the public about best practices for tick protection and disease prevention.

GREENSBORO, N.C., and SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the spring season arrives and people begin to head back outside, health officials are issuing warnings about the risk of tick bites and the associated illnesses they can carry. Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses including Powassan, Babesiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, as well as other harmful allergens such as Alpha-gal, are preventable with education and awareness. The Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center, a collaboration between tick expert, Dr. Thomas Mather, PhD, and Insect Shield Repellent Technology, is expanding their line-up of tips, informational content, and their comprehensive video library to help the public stay informed, vigilant, and protected.

Through the launch and expansion of Equip-4-Ticks, Insect Shield, a manufacturer of EPA-registered, permethrin-treated apparel and gear, and Dr. Thomas Mather, professor of Public Health Entomology at the University of Rhode Island, are spreading awareness about the dangers of ticks and the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid bites.

In 2022, the Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center launched a range of educational information including an overview on Lyme disease, tick habitats and species, top protection tips, best repellents, how to conduct a tick check, and what to do if you are bitten. For 2023, the resources are expanding further to include:

"There are more ticks in more places than ever before and this is increasing the public health impact of tick transmitted disease," shares Dr. Thomas Mather, Director of the University of Rhode Island Center for Vector-Borne Disease, and the TickEncounter Resource Center. "I am pleased to continue working in tandem with Insect Shield on the launch of Equip-4-Tic

ks to maximize the reach and impact of some of the most effective tick bite protection and disease-prevention strategies."

For comprehensive information about how stay protected from ticks and the dangerous diseases they may carry, visit Equip-4-Ticks.

About Dr. Thomas Mather, PhD Dr. Mather (a.k.a. "The TickGuy") joined the University of Rhode Island in 1992 from the Harvard School of Public Health, and now serves as director of URI's Center for Vector-Borne Disease and its TickEncounter Resource Center. His research focus is on tick ecology, area-wide tick control strategies, tick-bite protection, and tickborne disease prevention. His research and outreach programs are diverse, including anti-tick vaccine discovery projects, evaluations of targeted tick control strategies, tickborne disease risk prediction, as well as development of tick-bite protection decision support tools and social networking strategies for tickborne disease prevention. His work has attracted funding from a wide variety of sources, including the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Department of Agriculture, the National Science Foundation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the US Agency for International Development.

About Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center

Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center, a collaboration between tick expert, Dr. Thomas Mather, PhD and Insect Shield Repellent Technology, was launched to offer tips, informational content, and a comprehensive video library to help the public stay protected from ticks and the dangerous diseases they may carry.

About Insect Shield®

Insect Shield Repellent Apparel and Gear are revolutionary products designed to provide long-lasting, effective, and convenient personal insect protection. The durable protection provided by Insect Shield is the result of years of research and testing. In July 2003, Insect Shield Repellent Apparel was registered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Insect Shield Technology is utilized by 75+ leading lifestyle brands, work wear distributors and international relief organizations across the globe to provide effective protection against insects and the diseases they can carry. Insect Shield is an approved vendor of the US Army and approved for distribution in 46 countries.

