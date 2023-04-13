USS San Jacinto Participates in Wilmington Navy Week

Wilmington Navy Week brought Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Wilmington, the state of North Carolina, and the nation. In addition to San Jacinto, Navy assets include Sailors from the USS Constitution, Navy Reserve Center Raleigh, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina, Naval History & Heritage Command, Navy Band Southeast, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Navy Medicine Camp Lejeune, Office of Small Business Programs, and U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

San Jacinto Sailors have been participating in various community outreach events over the last three days, while in Wilmington. Outreach events have included trips to the Brigade Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, Habitat for Humanity projects, and area schools.

“Wilmington Navy Week has been a great opportunity for the San Jacinto Team to showcase the nation’s Navy to the American public by showing them the capabilities and opportunities that are resident in the Surface Navy Fleet,” said Capt. Chris Marvin, the commanding officer of San Jacinto.

The crew of San Jacinto is excited to be in the Wilmington area, with many Sailors eagerly volunteering for community outreach events.

“It has been great, from having the opportunity to transit the Cape Fear River to being a part of Navy Week in Wilmington,” said San Jacinto Command Master Chief LaFrederick Herring. “As a North Carolina native who grew up about 30 miles from Wilmington, this brings back memories of both watching and participating in the Azalea Festival parade. I look forward to our crew continuing to experience the great state of North Carolina and continuing to spread [Navy pride] in the Tarheel State.”

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Wilmington.

