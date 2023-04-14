Submit Release
Del Rio Sector agents arrest MS-13 gang member, sex offender

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member, and a registered sex offender, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

April 5, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Brackettville Station agents received call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Agents responded to the location, on Highway 90 near Brackettville, and determined Christian Alexis Robles-Hernandez, a 26-year-old Salvadoran national, was illegally present in the United States. Robles-Hernandez was transported to a processing center and record checks revealed he is an MS-13 gang member. He was most recently deported in 2016.

April 6, Uvalde Station agents apprehended Jose Lopez Arias, 41, a Guatemalan national, while he attempted to avoid detection near Uvalde. Record checks revealed Lopez Arias was convicted of sexual assault of a minor, in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2014. Lopez Arias was sentenced to 15 years confinement and was most recently deported in 2019.

They face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

