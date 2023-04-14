Del Rio Sector agents arrest MS-13 gang member, sex offender

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member, and a registered sex offender, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

April 5, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Brackettville Station agents received call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Agents responded to the location, on Highway 90 near Brackettville, and determined Christian Alexis Robles-Hernandez, a 26-year-old Salvadoran national, was illegally present in the United States. Robles-Hernandez was transported to a processing center and record checks revealed he is an MS-13 gang member. He was most recently deported in 2016.

April 6, Uvalde Station agents apprehended Jose Lopez Arias, 41, a Guatemalan national, while he attempted to avoid detection near Uvalde. Record checks revealed Lopez Arias was convicted of sexual assault of a minor, in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2014. Lopez Arias was sentenced to 15 years confinement and was most recently deported in 2019.

They face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.