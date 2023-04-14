Submit Release
RGV Border Patrol assists migrant in medical distress

HIDALGO, Texas – Agents assigned to the McAllen Border Patrol station responded and rendered first aidAgents treat woman after being stung by bees after a migrant suffered an allergic reaction due to numerous bee stings.

Yesterday, McAllen Border Patrol agents encountered a family unit of three migrants near Hidalgo, Texas. The mother of the family had an allergic reaction after being stung by several bees while walking in the brush. McAllen station Emergency Medical Technicians provided medical attention including administering an EpiPen and requesting Emergency Medical Services. The mother was taken to a local hospital while the children were monitored by processing personnel. After being cleared by medical personnel, the mother and her two children were reunited.

“Our Border Patrol agents never know what they will encounter in the field. Quick thinking, fast response, and exceptional training was key in this situation and our Border Patrol Agents were up to the task, outstanding job” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

