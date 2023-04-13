Submit Release
Rule bill to help kids in crisis now on the way to Inslee’s desk

OLYMPIA— Helping kids in crisis is the theme of a bill sponsored by Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) that is now headed to the Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature.

HB 1679 is a bill that modifies and extends requirements of a work group convened to address the needs of students in foster care, those experiencing homelessness, or both.

“We see the poorest outcomes in our educational systems when students are at risk,” said Rule. This bill is important because it adds youth involved with our juvenile rehabilitation systems to the list of those we already work with. Our kids are our future, and we need to right by them so that outcomes improve for our most vulnerable.”

HB 1679 passed off the Senate floor unanimously on April 12 with a vote of 49-0.


