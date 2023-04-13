The state Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed minority workers at Tesla’s assembly plant in Fremont to seek a court order requiring the electric-car manufacturer to acknowledge a climate of racial discrimination at the plant and take steps to end it.
You just read:
Workers can seek order requiring Tesla to address racism, state Supreme Court says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.