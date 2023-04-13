Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,552 in the last 365 days.

Opinion: California Supreme Court Review: March 2023

If the Supreme Court decides that a court in a non-California forum is one of competent jurisdiction to rule on a motion to compel arbitration, then California courts would be forced to stay any in-forum proceedings pursuant to section 1281.4 anytime such a motion is filed. The result would be a new procedural arrow in the quivers of litigants in employment disputes.

You just read:

Opinion: California Supreme Court Review: March 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more