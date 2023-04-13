Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,540 in the last 365 days.

Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company") will release its 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details 

Conference Call Details  Replay (available until June 1, 2023) 
Date: April 28, 2023 Vancouver: +1 604 638 9010
Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1 800 319 6413
Dial in: +1 604 638 5340 Access code: 0052
Toll free: 1 800 319 4610    
       

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold2023q1.html

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ELD and the New York Stock Exchange EGO.

Contact

Investor Relations

Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations
647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs
604.757 5573 or 1.888.353.8166   
louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more