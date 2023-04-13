Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,540 in the last 365 days.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company") will release its 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).
Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details
|Conference Call Details
|Replay (available until June 1, 2023)
|Date:
|April 28, 2023
|Vancouver:
|+1 604 638 9010
|Time:
|11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)
|Toll Free:
|1 800 319 6413
|Dial in:
|+1 604 638 5340
|Access code:
|0052
|Toll free:
|1 800 319 4610
The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold2023q1.html
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ELD and the New York Stock Exchange EGO.
Contact
Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations
647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com
Media
Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs
604.757 5573 or 1.888.353.8166
louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com
