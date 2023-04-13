Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company") will release its 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).



Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

Conference Call Details Replay (available until June 1, 2023) Date: April 28, 2023 Vancouver: +1 604 638 9010 Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1 800 319 6413 Dial in: +1 604 638 5340 Access code: 0052 Toll free: 1 800 319 4610

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold2023q1.html

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ELD and the New York Stock Exchange EGO.

Contact

Investor Relations

Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations

647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166

lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs

604.757 5573 or 1.888.353.8166

louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com