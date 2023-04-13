Charles Krug Winery Hosts Songwriters in Paradise Napa Concert Series at its Legendary Estate

Iconic multi-generational, family-owned winery adds SIP Napa to lineup of memorable musical happenings

ST. HELENA, Calif. (PRWEB) April 13, 2023

Charles Krug Winery, Napa Valley's oldest winery and home to California's first tasting room, is excited to kick off a partnership with Songwriters in Paradise (SIP) Napa and host the fourth annual concert series at its renowned estate on Friday, April 21st. Created in 2013 by Nashville artist Patrick Davis, the festival series features performances by some of the best singer-songwriters from around the world, hosted in luxurious destinations throughout Napa Valley. With funds going back to local communities, the series has helped raise over $1 million over the past ten years.

"With the goal to continue Charles Krug's efforts as the go to winery for Napa's next generation, SIP Napa offers the perfect opportunity to tap into this type of younger demographic," comments fourth-generation family member Riana Mondavi, co-proprietress. "Honing in on our roots as a pioneer of Napa Valley tourism, winery events like SIP Napa are central to showcasing our legendary estate as the epicenter of culture in Napa Valley."

Charles Krug Winery looks forward to adding SIP Napa to its lineup of memorable, diverse musical happenings and offers an intimate venue for the community to enjoy a special night of incredible performances and exceptional wines. As a proud supporter of the arts, Charles Krug Winery is proud to be participating alongside some of the most scenic luxurious wineries in Napa Valley where fourteen artists gather for this one-of-a-kind music and wine experience. With tickets limited to 150 seats per evening, this exclusive event pairs Napa's best wines with an enchanting night of serenading live music.

"As we celebrate 80 years of bringing guests together for unmatched and unique experiences, we pride ourselves on being a cultural hub for the Napa Valley community," comments co-proprietors Peter Mondavi Jr. and Marc Mondavi. "Today, five generations later, our family legacy continues as stewards of this historic estate, the ultimate in wine country destinations."

About Charles Krug:

In 1943, Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi purchased the historic Charles Krug property, the oldest winery in the Napa Valley and longest-running tasting room in California. The brand was built on a foundation of family values, hard work and a European winemaking tradition; it remains a family-owned winery today, producing estate-driven, top of the line Napa Valley wines. Guided by a vision of protecting the land, the Mondavi family is committed to fostering environmental stewardship. The family owned winery is under the stewardship of Peter Mondavi Jr. and his brother, Marc Mondavi, who proctored the family business passed to them by their father, legendary Napa Valley wine icon Peter Mondavi Sr. Today, the Charles Krug winery is a majority woman-owned business as the family has proudly welcomed members of the fourth generation. Together, the family continues the legacy that started 80 years ago and is setting a foundation for the fifth generation, and generations to come. For additional information, please visit https://www.charleskrug.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/charles_krug_winery_hosts_songwriters_in_paradise_napa_concert_series_at_its_legendary_estate/prweb19281687.htm