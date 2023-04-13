Carl Black Roswell offers low APR and purchase allowance on 2023 Buick Encore GX

Drivers can purchase a 2023 Buick Encore GX from Carl Black Roswell and enjoy 3.9% APR

ROSWELL, Ga. (PRWEB) April 13, 2023

Carl Black Roswell is offering a limited offer for well-qualified buyers interested in purchasing a 2023 Buick Encore GX. With an unbeatable 3.9% APR for five years, this deal will help drivers save money in the long run on their vehicle purchases.

In addition to the low APR, eligible non-GM owners and lessees can receive an extra $750 purchase allowance when they purchase a 2023 Buick Encore GX. Customers who take advantage of this offer will also enjoy the benefit of no monthly payments for 90 days, which means roughly three months of driving with no payments. Customers who choose to finance their purchase will pay a monthly rate of $18.37 for every $1,000 financed.

To qualify for this offer, new retail delivery must be taken by May 1, 2023. This offer is available to well-qualified buyers.

The 2023 Buick Encore GX boasts a range of advanced safety features. These features include a standard rearview camera, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. With these features, drivers can feel confident and secure behind the wheel.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Buick Encore GX offers a luxurious and spacious environment. From its comfortable seats to its intuitive infotainment system, this vehicle is designed to provide a first-class driving experience. Plus, with plenty of cargo space and flexible seating options, the Encore GX is perfect for families who need extra room for their gear.

Carl Black Roswell is a trusted dealer with a reputation for providing top-notch service and high-quality vehicles to customers in the Roswell area. To learn more about this offer or to schedule a test drive, interested buyers can contact the dealership or visit the Carl Black Roswell website today. The dealership's website is carlblackroswell.com.

