Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Size to Cross USD 13.5 Bn Revenue by 2031 | TMR Study

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global congestive heart failure drugs market was valued at USD 6.7 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 13.5 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2031.
Rise in number of elderly people and increase in incidence of hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are expected to bolster industry growth. Congestive heart failure (CHF) is more likely to occur in those who use tobacco, have sedentary lifestyles, and have poor diet.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 6.7 Bn in 2022
|Estimated Value
|USD 13.5 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|162 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Type of Congestive Heart Failure, Drug Class, and Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company
Surge in medical spending, high awareness about cardiac health, and increase in availability of healthcare services are anticipated to propel market development. Development of novel therapies & technology, including stem cell therapy and implanted devices, for treating CHF presents lucrative opportunities for market participants. Companies are emphasizing on introduction of effective and reasonably priced goods and services, including medicines, medical equipment, and surgical processes to gain market share.
CHF occurs when the heart fails to pump sufficient blood to fulfill demand of the body. CHF medications are intended to treat the condition's symptoms and enhance patients' life quality and well-being. Aldosterone antagonists, ACE inhibitors, diuretics, beta-blockers, ARBs, and digitalis are the major medications used to treat CHF. These medicines function by lessening the strain on the heart, enhancing blood flow, and minimizing fluid accumulation in the lungs as well as other body parts.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market: Growth Drivers
Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market: Regional Landscape
North America held the largest share of the global industry in 2022. This is ascribed to the region's sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of cardiac disease, and rise in spending on research & development activities. Moreover, cardiac illnesses were responsible for one in every five fatalities, or around 697,000 deaths, in the region in 2020.
Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market: Key Players
Global Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market: Segmentation
Type of Congestive Heart Failure
Drug Class
Distribution Channel
Region
