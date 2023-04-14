Music at Miller Park Concert Series Announces 2023 Talent Lineup

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Nelson Mandela Elementary School and the Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations, Omaha Performing Arts announced the headlining artists today for Music at Miller Park, a free, community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave. Music at Miller Park 2023 concerts will be held on the evenings of June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12.

“We are looking forward to tapping our toes to this fantastic line-up of headliners at the third annual Music at Miller Park concert series. We hope families can make it out to the park for one or more of these free concerts to enjoy an evening of live music and memories,” said Bianca Harley, Vice President of Human Capital & Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts.

Dates and main performances:

Saturday, June 10, 6:30-9 p.m.

Dreion

An Omaha native, Dreion’s music combines gospel, soul, funk and R&B. Over his career as a singer and songwriter, he has opened for and collaborated with iconic artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Musiq Soulchild, Lalah Hathaway, Bootsy Collins and J. Ivy. Dreion grew up in foster care, is an activist for reform, and works with many national foster care organizations to bring about change. In 2020, original music from Dreion’s debut EP “I AM LIFE '' was featured in the film “Foster Boy" produced by Shaquille O’Neal to shed light on the challenges foster youth face daily.

Saturday, July 8, 6:30-9 p.m.

Enjoli & Timeless

Known by fans as "The Voice of the City," Enjoli quickly rose to recognition after the release of her album, Set the Mood, in 2013. In 2017, Enjoli formed her R&B/Soul band, Timeless. Enjoli & Timeless have opened for artists including Pleasure P, Juvenile, Angela Winbush and CeCe Peniston. The band also toured with the legendary rap artist Twista.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 6:30-9 p.m.

Héctor Anchondo Band

The final concert of the summer for Music at Miller Park will feature the famed Héctor Anchondo Band. Winner of the 2020 International Blues Challenge, Héctor’s smooth, smoky voice, the audacious groove of the melodies and the lyrical guitar mastery weaves stories of a life lived for the love of music. The Héctor Anchondo Band was most recently honored as “Artist of the Year” at the 2022 Omaha Entertainment Awards.

“North Omaha is the epicenter where music and culture meet history, and the green space at Miller Park has been the perfect location for this free summer concert series. The area’s rich history of jazz, soul and R&B music dates back over a century. Famous musicians, including Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles and Duke Ellington, used to play concerts nearby on North 24th Street. It is an honor to help renew this traditional atmosphere of live music performances every summer,” said Harley.

Music at Miller Park community sponsors include the Black Police Officers Association, the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters, Charles Drew Health Center, the City of Omaha Parks Department, Minne Lusa Miller Park Neighborhood Association and Nelson Mandela Elementary School. Media Sponsors include The Omaha Star and KIOS.

No tickets are required. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Food, beer and wine are allowed, and local North Omaha food vendors will have food and drinks available for purchase. Hard liquor is not permitted. Leashed pets are allowed. Additionally, Miller Park is open to families who wish to come in advance and enjoy other park amenities, such as the swimming, playground, golf and pickleball areas.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT

About O-pa

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is steward of two landmark venues – the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center, with a third live music venue “Steelhouse Omaha” opening on May 12, 2023. O-pa presents a wide spectrum of performing arts, including Broadway, jazz, dance comedy, family, popular entertainment, and live music. With a commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, O-pa serves a growing audience in Omaha and the region through a broad range of education and engagement opportunities. As Nebraska’s largest arts institution, O-pa is recognized as a leader both locally and nationally.