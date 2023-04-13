Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) will host its first quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, credit and other. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for its clients, across economic cycles.

Please note that Brookfield Asset Management’s returns and reports will be filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at https://bam.brookfield.com. Hard copies of annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media Investor Relations
Kerrie McHugh Hayes  Jason Fooks
Tel: +1 212 618-3469 Tel: +1 212 417-2442
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com


