Cutera: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Cutera Investors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired Cutera securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On April 12, 2023, before the market opened Cutera issued a press release announcing the termination of its Executive Chairman, Daniel Plants, and CEO, David Mowry, for “for cause” on the recommendation of a special committee and the majority of its Board of Directors. In connection with the announcement of these leadership and governance changes, the Company also withdrew its full-year outlook.

Following this news, Cutera shares fell $7.63 per share, over 28%, to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


