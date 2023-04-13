Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Crockett

April 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Crockett, Discover Crockett, and the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Thursday, April 20.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Crockett, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Crockett’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Crockett will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. To join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_Crockett

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Crockett

Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 PM

Crockett Civic Center

1100 Edmiston Dr

Crockett, TX 75835

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/548782957240127

Questions may be directed to: James Dancer, DiscoverCrockettTx@gmail.com, ‪(430) 800-5154

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program.