Mar 29, 2023 - Jackson, MS

by: AccelerateMS

On Monday, the Mississippi Senate concurred on Senate Bill 3021 by a vote of 51 YEAS, 0 NAYS AND 1 PRESENT, resulting in a major increase in funding for the state's Career Coaching program. The increase in funding from $8 Million to $12 Million for fiscal year 2024 will allow AccelerateMS to greatly increase the geographic coverage of career coaches in Mississippi with the addition of more than 50 new coaches to the state.

Created in the 2022 legislative session, the state's career coach program is modeled after a local program piloted in Northeast Mississippi by the CREATE Foundation and places coaches in schools to help students explore high quality careers available in Mississippi. The coaches then work to support the students' pursuit of pathways leading to those opportunities through job shadowing, internship opportunities, connection and preparation for training and educational opportunities and direct connection to employers in the community.

"In short order, we've seen the amazing impact career coaches can have on young Mississippi students and communities across our state," said AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller. "I'm thankful to the leadership of the House and the Senate for recognizing how transformative this program can be for our state and subsequently putting more resources in place to ensure even more of our young people have access to a career coach."

In six short months, the state of Mississippi has seen an increase of over 100 career coaches covering 51 school districts and half of the state's high schools. The increased funding will allow schools that did not receive a career coach in the last year to request a coach and will ensure AccelerateMS is able to move closer to having a true statewide career coach program.

School districts or communities wanting to inquire about participating in the career coach program should contact Lori Nail, Career Coach Program Manager, at LoriNail@acceleratems.org for more information.

After Monday’s concurrence, Senate Bill 3021 now heads to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

Click here for more information.