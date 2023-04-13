Mar 29, 2023 - Blue Springs, MS

by: Daily Journal

Toyota Mississippi is donating $100,000 to the CREATE Foundation for its Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund.

“On behalf of every team member at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi, our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent tornado,” said David Fernandes, Toyota Mississippi president. “We know this donation will never replace what was lost or take away the pain, but it’s our hope that through this support and our ongoing commitment to our communities, those impacted can heal, re-build and find resilience in knowing we are here for you.”

The CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi said contributions to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund will be matched up to $400,000.

This was made possible by $100,000 commitments from Toyota, Barry Wax, the CREATE Foundation and $50,000 from the Victor Smith Endowment Fund and gifts from several other donors.

One hundred percent of the contributions will be used to support relief and recovery efforts without any administrative costs.

Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at createfoundation.com or unitedwaynems.org; call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989;or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.

Toyota Mississippi said it is also committed to volunteer efforts and has offered dollar-for-dollar donation matching for any funds raised among its 48,000 team members nationwide to support those impacted.

Click here for more information.