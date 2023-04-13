Submit Release
Twin Disc Announces Details of Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release, Webcast, and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RACINE, Wis., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 third-quarter results by 9:30 am Eastern on April 28, 2023, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results at 11:00 am Eastern. Following their prepared remarks, the Company will host a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc’s website at https://ir.twindisc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-9039 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.twindisc.com shortly after the call until April 27, 2024.

About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Investors:
Clermont Partners
TwinDiscIR@clermontpartners.com


