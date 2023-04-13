Kane Biotech to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on April 20, 2023 – Conference Call to Follow

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



Kane Biotech management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Participants must register for the call using this link: Pre-registration to Q4 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes before the event, though you may pre-register at any time. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at kanebiotech.com under "News/Events" in the Investors section of the Kane Biotech website at ir.kanebiotech.com.



About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information:

Marc Edwards

Chief Executive Officer

Kane Biotech Inc

medwards@kanebiotech.com Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com Nicole Sendey

Investor Relations/PR

Kane Biotech Inc

nsendey@kanebiotech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.