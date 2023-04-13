Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Hit USD 324.9 Bn by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,501 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global minimally invasive surgery market stood at USD 231.1 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to surpass USD 324.9 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.
Innovative minimally invasive techniques have been made possible by scientific breakthroughs and new surgical technologies. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, companies in the minimally invasive surgery market are making data-driven decisions prior to investing in the development of new device innovations. Across a wide range of surgical specialties, minimally invasive techniques have several advantages, including rapid recovery and lower inpatient hospital costs. These benefits are anticipated to drive market development in the near future.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 231.1 Bn in 2021
|Estimated Value
|USD 324.9 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|3.2%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|179 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Procedure, Disease Indication, and End-user
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet
Robotics are likely to make it possible for some treatments to be carried out with greater accuracy and less human involvement. It is now possible to manufacture instruments out of brand-new materials, such as memory metals, which can be used to create heat-activated forceps or scissors. Hospital stays and trauma are lowered with minimally invasive operations. These factors play an important role in the development of newer, more innovative minimally invasive techniques.
Using techniques that reduce the number and size of incisions, or cuts, that must be carried out, a surgeon can conduct minimally invasive treatments. These techniques have been transformed by developments in minimally invasive surgery technology. Usage of minimally invasive technologies has enhanced patient outcomes and healing across the world. Surgeons can enhance video imaging using minimally invasive and robotic methods that give them vocal control over the connected operating room.
Robotic surgery is the most recent advancement in minimally invasive surgery, giving surgeons access to precision tools that use the same tiny incisions as traditional laparoscopy. One significant difference is that this system can provide more accurate control of instruments used in minimally invasive surgery and a wider vision of the operating field. Increasingly, surgical procedures make use of 3D printing, AI-enabled services, and new imaging technologies. These factors are likely to drive market demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Growth Drivers
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Regional Landscape
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Key Players
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Segmentation
Procedure
Disease Indication
End-user
Regions
