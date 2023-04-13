Governor Carney Announces Supreme Court Nominations

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday announced that he will nominate the Honorable Abigail LeGrow and N. Christopher Griffiths to serve as Supreme Court Justices. If confirmed, the two nominees will take the seat formerly held by Justice Tamika R. Montgomery-Reeves and the seat to be open upon the retirement of Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr..

“I believe both Judge LeGrow and Mr. Griffiths have the experience, knowledge, and commitment to public service necessary to serve on the Supreme Court,” said Governor Carney. “Judge LeGrow brings experience from various Delaware courts, and Mr. Griffiths brings extensive litigation expertise. I want to thank these two qualified nominees for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware, and I look forward to the Senate considering their nominations.”

LeGrow serves as a Judge of the Superior Court of the State of Delaware. She was appointed by Governor Markell and began serving in February 2016. Before joining the Superior Court, LeGrow was appointed as a Master in Chancery on the Delaware Court of Chancery by then-Chancellor Leo E. Strine, Jr. Judge LeGrow received her J.D. from the Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law and her B.A. in Political Science from Susquehanna University

Griffiths is a partner at Connolly Gallagher LLP focusing on administrative and government law; corporate and commercial litigation; bankruptcy law; and general litigation. Before entering private practice, Mr. Griffiths served as a wealth manager for the Wilmington Trust Company and the Vanguard Group. Chris received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware and Salesianum High School.

The Governor will submit the nominations to the Delaware State Senate for consideration.