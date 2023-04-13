PepGen to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,572 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 20th at 8:00am EDT.
The event will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of PepGen’s website. A replay of the event will be archived for one year.
About PepGen
PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.
Investor Contact
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
Laurence@gilmartinir.com
Media Contact
Sarah Sutton
Argot Partners
PepGen@argotpartners.com