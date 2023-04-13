Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,508 in the last 365 days.

MedAvail Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), an innovative pharmacy technology company, today reported financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

“Since assuming the role of CEO in January 2022, I have been impressed by the many growth opportunities addressable by both our pharmacy services and pharmacy technology solutions,” said Mark Doerr, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. “However, I believe it is in the best interest of our company to balance topline growth with an alternative path that targets accelerated profitability. As such, we made the difficult decision earlier this year to restructure and sell a majority of our SpotRx pharmacy services assets to CVS. This action will reduce our operating expense run rate by $35 million to $37 million this year, and our annual cash usage by approximately 65%.”

“As we progress through 2023, we will be focused exclusively on our MedCenter pharmacy technology business as a lean and nimble organization capable of responding quickly to new opportunities as they emerge, primarily within the primary care and urgent care channels where we currently have a majority of our dispensing MedCenters. Longer term, we see opportunities in additional channels and states where we think automated prescription dispensing can play an important role in the future pharmacy landscape.”

“With our recently completed financing, we have a strengthened balance sheet that we believe will support our pharmacy technology growth initiatives, intended to allow us to progress toward profitability without the need for an additional equity capital raise. I am optimistic for what we can achieve as a company this year, and I believe we have created a foundation from which to drive strong, profitable growth over the long-term, to the benefit of our partners, patients and shareholders.”

Recent Highlights

  • Completed a successful $16 million private placement in March 2023.
  • Announced a strategic restructuring which included the sale of certain assets of the company’s SpotRx pharmacy services business to CVS.
  • Post the restructuring, the company currently operates 32 net cumulative dispensing MedCenters in our continuing technology focused business.

Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2022 Highlights

  • Full year revenue exceeded $43 million, approximately a 95% increase over 2022.
  • Achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the Epic Willow integration and the availability of the MedCenter platform in the Epic App Orchard Gallery.
  • Completed a successful $50 million private placement by July 2022.
  • Completed a rewrite of the MedDispense software intended to enable greater flexibility and faster deployment of MedCenters.

Financial Outlook
MedAvail expects stand-alone technology revenue for 2023 to be approximately $3 million, which would represent greater than 100% growth over 2022 stand-alone technology revenue of $1.4 million (excluding revenue attributed to SpotRx).

MedAvail further expects full-year 2023 gross margins to be in excess of 60%.

In addition, the company expects to place an additional 25 net new dispensing MedCenters, which would result in 57 cumulative net dispensing MedCenters generating revenue by the end of 2023.

Conference Call
MedAvail will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 704-4453 for domestic callers or (201) 389-0920 for international callers and referring to Conference ID: 13737951. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a pharmacy technology company, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
MedAvail refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA. See the schedules to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "project," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding MedAvail's business strategy and market opportunity; preliminary estimates of selected financial results, potential future revenue and cost savings projections and expectations for growth and profitability; restructuring and reorganization targets, customer demand and expansion plans; margin, utilization and cost reduction improvements; customer partnerships and potential financing transactions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of MedAvail's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to successfully achieve the benefits of a pharmacy technology only business and the efficiencies related to a restructuring and reorganization, and risks relating to our ability to successfully consummate potential strategic, financing and restructuring transactions, as well as other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in MedAvail’s recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and MedAvail’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings MedAvail makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in the future. Any preliminary estimates regarding selected 2022 financial results are further subject to the completion of management’s and the audit committee’s final reviews and MedAvail’s other financial closing procedures and are therefore subject to change. You should not place undue reliance on such preliminary information and estimates because they may prove to be materially inaccurate. While we believe that such preliminary information and estimates are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary, and such variations may be material. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and MedAvail specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Steven Halper/Caroline Paul
Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors
ir@medavail.com

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.

MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,  
    2022       2021       2022       2021    
Revenue:                
Pharmacy and hardware revenue $ 11,258     $ 6,954     $ 42,468     $ 21,119    
Service revenue   92       326       641       1,010    
Total revenue   11,350       7,280       43,109       22,129    
Cost of products sold and services:                
Pharmacy and hardware cost of products sold   11,432       7,562       40,259       21,306    
Service costs   44       80       265       506    
Total cost of products sold and services   11,476       7,642       40,524       21,812    
Operating expense:                
Pharmacy operations   3,937       4,068       15,907       13,496    
General and administrative   4,770       5,544       23,499       22,277    
Selling and marketing   1,748       2,148       8,486       7,204    
Research and development   163       248       1,115       849    
Total operating expense   10,618       12,008       49,007       43,826    
Operating loss   (10,744 )     (12,370 )     (46,422 )     (43,509 )  
Other gain (loss), net   -       -       -       206    
Interest income   1       5       2       79    
Interest expense   (327 )     (261 )     (1,172 )     (589 )  
Loss before income taxes   (11,070 )     (12,626 )     (47,592 )     (43,813 )  
Income tax expense   -       -       (24 )     (2 )  
Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (11,070 )   $ (12,626 )   $ (47,616 )   $ (43,815 )  
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.14 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (1.34 )  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted   80,105,540       32,851,997       65,776,384       32,656,325    
                 


MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
         
  December 31,  
    2022       2021    
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,444     $ 19,689    
Restricted cash   676       400    
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239 thousand for 2022 and $66 thousand for 2021)   2,209       1,189    
Inventories   6,937       3,916    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,663       2,191    
Total current assets   23,929       27,385    
Property, plant and equipment, net   6,455       5,692    
Intangible assets, net   465       2,300    
Right-of-use assets   2,085       2,538    
Other assets   198       228    
Total assets $ 33,132     $ 38,143    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $ 1,675     $ 2,477    
Accrued liabilities   1,193       1,530    
Accrued payroll and benefits   2,213       2,733    
Deferred revenue   152       83    
Current portion of lease obligations   708       682    
Total current liabilities   5,941       7,505    
Long-term debt, net   4,798       9,538    
Long-term portion of lease obligations   1,569       2,027    
Total liabilities   12,308       19,070    
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders' equity:        
Common shares ($0.001 par value, 300,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized, 81,169,719 and 32,902,048 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)   81       33    
Warrants   11,148       1,373    
Additional paid-in-capital   256,229       216,685    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,928 )     (6,928 )  
Accumulated deficit   (239,706 )     (192,090 )  
Total shareholders’ equity   20,824       19,073    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 33,132     $ 38,143    
         


MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.  
Supplemental Financial Information - Segments  
(in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                   
  Retail Pharmacy
Services		   Pharmacy
Technology		   Total  
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022            
Revenue:            
Pharmacy and hardware revenue:            
Retail pharmacy revenue $ 11,095     $     $ 11,095    
Hardware     61     61    
Subscription     102     102    
Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 11,095     163     11,258    
Service revenue:            
Software integration            
Software     (17 )   (17 )  
Maintenance and support     43     43    
Installation     55     55    
Professional services and other     11     11    
Total service revenue     92     92    
Total revenue 11,095     255     11,350    
Cost of products sold and services 11,343     133     11,476    
Segment gross profit $ (248 )   $ 122     $ (126 )  
                   
  Retail Pharmacy
Services		   Pharmacy
Technology		   Total  
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021            
Revenue:            
Pharmacy and hardware revenue:            
Retail pharmacy revenue $ 6,846     $     $ 6,846    
Hardware            
Subscription     108     108    
Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 6,846     108     6,954    
Service revenue:            
Software integration            
Software     134     134    
Maintenance and support     47     47    
Installation            
Professional services and other     145     145    
Total service revenue     326     326    
Total revenue 6,846     434     7,280    
Cost of products sold and services 6,901     741     7,642    
Segment gross profit $ (55 )   $ (307 )   $ (362 )  
                   


MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.  
Supplemental Financial Information - Segments  
(in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                   
  Retail Pharmacy
Services		   Pharmacy
Technology 		  Total  
Year Ended December 31, 2022            
Revenue:            
Pharmacy and hardware revenue:            
Retail pharmacy revenue $ 41,747   $ -   $ 41,747  
Hardware -   297   297  
Subscription -   424   424  
Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 41,747   721   42,468  
Service revenue:            
Software -   210   210  
Maintenance and support -   170   170  
Installation -   132   132  
Professional services and other -   129   129  
Total service revenue -   641   641  
Total revenue 41,747   1,362   43,109  
Cost of products sold and services 39,803   721   40,524  
Segment gross profit $ 1,944   $ 641   $ 2,585  
                   
  Retail Pharmacy Services   Pharmacy
Technology		   Total  
Year Ended December 31, 2021            
Revenue:            
Pharmacy and hardware revenue:            
Retail pharmacy revenue $ 20,203   $ -   $ 20,203  
Hardware -   470   470  
Subscription -   446   446  
Total pharmacy and hardware revenue 20,203   916   21,119  
Service revenue:            
Software -   259   259  
Maintenance and support -   161   161  
Installation -   39   39  
Professional services and other -   551   551  
Total service revenue -   1,010   1,010  
Total revenue 20,203   1,926   22,129  
Cost of products sold and services 20,031   1,781   21,812  
Segment gross profit $ 172   $ 145   $ 317  
                   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for non-recurring revenue from a commercial agreement, inventory adjustment, merger-related expenses, and stock-based compensation expense.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, like one-time transaction costs related to the reverse merger. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
                         
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021    
Net loss $ (11,070 )   $ (12,626 )   $ (47,616 )   $ (43,815 )  
Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:                        
Interest income (1 )   (5 )   (2 )   (79 )  
Interest expense 327     261     1,172     589    
Income tax expense         24     2    
Depreciation and amortization (1)   1,465       569       3,998       1,827    
EBITDA $ (9,279 )   $ (11,801 )   $ (42,424 )   $ (41,476 )  
Adjustments as follows:                        
Inventory cost adjustment   -       626       -       626    
Share-based compensation expense   555       257       2,296       1,205    
Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,724 )   $ (10,918 )   $ (40,128 )   $ (39,645 )  
                     
(1) Excludes $158 thousand and $203 thousand in operating lease amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively. Excludes $657 thousand and $750 thousand in operating lease amortization for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
                         

Primary Logo

You just read:

MedAvail Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more