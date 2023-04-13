Submit Release
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Statement on Biden-Harris Administration Seeking a Stay in Braidwood v. Becerra

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement today after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was seeking a stay in Braidwood v. Becerra:

“The Affordable Care Act has saved the lives of millions and provided the security that our families need and depend on. Efforts to strip away access to preventive health care are harmful and unacceptable. We are seeking a stay on behalf of the millions of Americans who are able to access crucial, free preventive care like cancer screenings and cholesterol medications to prevent heart disease through the Affordable Care Act. 

“President Biden, and this entire Administration, will do everything possible to protect and defend Americans’ right to the health care they need and deserve.” 

