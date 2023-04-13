Gasparilla Music Festival Announces its 2023 Food Lineup

The 12th annual Gasparilla Music Festival has released the restaurants that will be serving up the event's award winning street fare.

The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. revealed its food lineup for the 12th annual music fest taking place April 29-30 in Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park. Proceeds from the non-profit music festival benefit early music education. Continuing the tradition of celebrating the delicious cultures of Tampa Bay, all participating food vendors are local, independently owned and operated.

Ty Rodriguez, co-owner of Tampa's critically acclaimed Rooster and the Till, is back for his 12th year as GMF's Director of Food and Beverage.

"We are excited to showcase a diverse lineup of homegrown restaurants that make Tampa special," said Rodriguez.

This year's restaurants create of the most diverse ‘food' festivals in the state and offer a broad slice of Tampa's ever growing Food scene. The 2023 festival's lineup includes over 30 bands along Tampa's Riverwalk and features locally brewed Coppertail Brewing Co.'s festival favorite Florida Special Lager and award winning Free Dive IPA. Additionally, the festival will be serving for the first time Frozen Tito-Rita's with its 12 year sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka.

With an incredible selection of food, drink, music and more, GMF 2023 is a true celebration of all things Tampa Bay.

The complete menu lineup is below and at GMF 2023 Food Info

Big Red BBQ - BBQ Sundaes & Boiled Peanuts

Big Ray's Fish Camp - Grouper Sandwiches & Peel and Eat Shrimp

Cafe Hey - Cuban Sandwiches & Vegan Truffle Mac and Cheese

Cena - Philly Cheese Steaks & Griddled Bologna Sandwich

Chill Bros Scoop Shop - Cookies & Ice Cream

Coppertail Brewing Co. - Bahn Mi Sausage Sandwich

Dough Nation - Cookie Dough Ice Cream & Milk Shakes

Elevage - Smoked Chicken Wings

Stuft Gourmet - Empanadas

Kona Ice - Shaved Ice & Novelty Ice Cream

Lolis Mexican Cravings - Tacos

Nebraska Mini Mart - Kick Ass Vegetarian (or Not) Nachos

Shadrach's Fiery Furnace Pizza - Wood Fired Pizza

Whatever Pops - Gourmet Ice Pops

Additional information about the 2023 Gasparilla Music Festival including the complete schedule lineup is available at: http://www.GasparillaMusic.com

Tickets can be purchased by visiting GMF Tickets

ABOUT GMF

The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 30 local and national bands across 4 stages along downtown Tampa's Riverwalk. The event features food from Tampa's top local chefs and restaurants. Past festival performers have included Brandi Carlile, Portugal.The Man, Nas, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Margo Price, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Trombone Shorty and Cage the Elephant. Proceeds from the festival benefit youth music education.

About Gasparilla Music Foundation

Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit http://www.gmfhigherground.com

ABOUT Coppertail Brewing Co.

Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independent brewery and tasting room settled in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa, FL. It was founded with the desire to introduce more Florida-brewed beer to the masses, with help from the sea monster that lives in Tampa Bay – Coppertail. Coppertail prides themselves on giving back to the community, having involvement with many Tampa Bay organizations, such as Walk Bike Tampa, Ybor City Development Corporation (YCDC) and Goodwill Suncoast, to name a few. The brewery came to life in 2014, with 1,000 barrels of fermentation space with tanks ranging from 30 barrels to 200 barrels. Coppertail's core beer offerings are brewed throughout the year and each tell a different story with quality ingredients.

