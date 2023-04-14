Lia Caton Has Listeners Hollerin' And Swollerin' "Out On Broadway" With Her Latest Release

This Bachelorette Party Anthem is Sure to be a Pedal Tavern Playlist Must Add This Summer.
I wrote this while I was living at 5th & Broadway and would watch all of the girls having a blast, whether it’s a party bus, a swaller and a holler at Tootsie’s or a drink at the Stage. ”
— Lia Caton
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, THE UNITED STATES , April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning artist Lia Caton, who splits her time between Naperville, IL & Nashville, TN, released "Out On Broadway" today, Friday, April 14. This single is an upbeat track about having a crazy night out in Music City with her favorite "Nash-ty Girls." It will leave you wanting to bar hop down the honky tonk strip. Produced by Sean Giovanni (John Legend, Tim McGraw, Big & Rich), bachelorette parties will be singing along to this track channeling a Gretchen Wilson meets Ashley McBryde style, hot glued and hair sprayed in place with a dash of Hannah Dasher-esque rhinestones.
"'Out On Broadway' is a party song that includes all of the fun places and experiences a bunch of girls can find themselves in while celebrating out on Broadway in Nashville," says Lia. "I wrote this while I was living at 5th & Broadway and would watch all of the girls having a blast. Whether it’s a party bus, a swaller and a holler at Tootsie’s or a drink at Jason Alden’s, Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, John Rich’s Redneck Riviera or the Stage as the song tells. It’s just about having a good time with friends."
A forthcoming music video for the single featuring choreography by Elizabeth Mooney will be coming soon. Elizabeth, the owner of Country Fusion Nashville, has performed and designed routines featured on the CMA Awards and CMT Awards. You may have also seen her on "America's Got Talent" season 6 and "The Gong Show."
"Out On Broadway" Lyric Preview:
Wheels down, 15 minutes from BNA
Hotel to No-tells Ha, let's keep it that way
No business suits, just boots and daisy dukes
Leaving it all behind
Kicking back and kicking it up; time to unwind
This ain't Vegas. I don't want no pink champagne
Grab me some moonshine
This city girl's not going back the same
Going out on Broadway
Lia broke out onto scene with her 2021 single “Hell or High Water”, which landed on the official Academy of Country Music’s New Music Friday playlist. As the first of four singles to do so, "Hell or High Water" put Caton in the company of artists like Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton. "Hell or High Water" was also recently nominated for “Female Country Single of the Year” for the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards, where Caton took home the award for “Vocalist of The Year” (multi-genre). The music video for this fiery debut premiered around the globe in over 40 million homes via The Country Network.
Her debut album, Someone Like You, currently available on all major online retailers, launched August 5, 2022. Tracks from the project received airplay on the internal syndicate radio show "New Country Brew" and coverage from the Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV. Caton was also spotlighted on NBC's “Today in Nashville” in Music City. Lia shared her first video from her Someone Like You project via a premiere of "The Only Thing Missing Is You" in the Digital Journal. In the piece, the Digital Journal declared that Lia Caton was "a leading, breakout independent artist on the country scene."
About Lia Caton
Lia Caton is a tenacious country artist and songwriter hailing from Naperville, Ill. a Chicago suburb. Her kind heart and strong spirit are readily apparent with each of her projects as she infuses her mission to heal, inspire and advocate for causes close to home. As a child, Lia witnessed her father’s struggle with addiction and homelessness. Overcoming this kind of childhood adversity, this soulful songwriter moved from a suburb of Boston to the “Windy City” to pursue a music career. Inspired by the sultry vocal tones of Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd, Caton’s signature sound is raw and recognizably intimate as she narrates her own human experience through original songs. Her first release, “Spare Some Time'' released in the midst of COVID (2020), was Lia’s effort at spreading kindness and connectivity by valuing people from all walks of life. Along with homelessness, Lia champions children’s causes and animal advocacy. Lia and her family have experienced the joy a rescue pet can bring to a home. Beyond the stage, this mom and wife rejuvenates in nature whether hiking, horseback riding or hitting the ski slopes.
