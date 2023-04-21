The Michael Botte Band's latest single "Beautiful Day" shares the love for Earth Day and Subaru

The Michael Botte Band's new country rock single "Beautiful Day" celebrates Earth Day and exploring the beauty of the countryside in a Subaru.
Straight out of Philadelphia, Michael Botte is making waves in the Indie music scene with his charmingly crafted sonic masterpieces. You won't want to miss what this melodic maestro has cooked up!”
— Keltstache Music
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michael Botte Band is set to release a new country rock single celebrating Earth Day and exploring the beauty of the countryside in a Subaru. The song, titled "Beautiful Day," is a tribute to the outdoors and the joy of discovering the beauty of nature. The song is about youth, friendship, and adventure.
The song was written by Michael Botte who is a corporate executive turned singer-songwriter from Pittsburgh, PA. Currently, Botte resides near Philadelphia, PA.
The Michael Botte Band was formed over Covid-19 quarantine in early 2020. Botte says, "In a time of confusion, chaos, and uncertainty, I was desperate to create something I could love, cherish, and share with the world. So, I finally recorded the songs that I had written either 20 years or 20 min ago."
Michael Botte has been writing and playing music for many years and has released several songs currently on all major streaming platforms. His music can be heard on 1000's of FM/Internet/College radio stations worldwide.
"Beautiful Day", produced by 40-year music veteran Bob Beals from Sound Foundation Studios in Canton OH, is a celebration of the outdoors and the beauty of nature. The song is a tribute to the joy of discovering the countryside in a Subaru. Specifically, the song is reminiscent of care-free days exploring the countryside with his wife and best friends in a 1998 Subaru Forester. The song blends alt-country and rock into a sound that takes you on a journey with catchy hooks and toe tapping beats.
The song is set to be released on April 21st, 2023, in honor of Earth Day. The song will be available on all major streaming platforms.
Michael Botte is excited to share his new song with the world. He hopes that it will inspire people to get out and explore the outdoors, and to appreciate the beauty of nature.
