LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. RETURNS BY POPULAR DEMAND TO HEIDI’S JAZZ CLUB IN COCOA BEACH WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19TH

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, the season six winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent, and his band will return by popular demand to the world-famous Heidi’s Jazz Club in Cocoa Beach, FL on Wednesday, April 19th.
Landau will give his signature take on standards from The Great American Songbook, saluting Sinatra and also the magic of Motown with two shows at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Tickets are available now at Get your tickets at https://landaumurphyjr.com/
Landau will perform LIVE in a small intimate setting at Heidi’s, one of the most respected jazz clubs in the country. He along with his band will entertain you with the timeless love songs of the Great American Songbook including Come Fly With Me, L-O-V-E, The Way You Look Tonight, Unforgettable, Try A Little Tenderness, and many more.
Heidi's Jazz Club enjoys a worldwide reputation for exquisite dining and has hosted many of the biggest names in jazz and popular music for over three decades.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention as the season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.” His debut album “That’s Life” spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. He has since released three additional well-received albums (two with Grammy-winning producers), penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, and named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts. During the COVID-19 pandemic and his forced time off the road, Landau turned his attention to his education, went back to school online, and received his high school equivalency diploma three decades after dropping out, proving it’s never too late to graduate. Visit him online at www.landaumurphyjr.com.
