IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

University of Copenhagen to Establish Electron Diffraction Facility with the Installation of a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED

Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer in their lab at Rigaku Europe SE.

Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer in their lab at Rigaku Europe SE.

Rigaku - Cutting edge scientific solutions since 1951

Rigaku - Providing cutting-edge X-ray solutions for 70 years.

The University of Copenhagen will shortly establish an electron diffraction facility. The cornerstone of this facility will be a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED.

We are pleased that the University of Copenhagen has selected the XtaLAB Synergy-ED to form the cornerstone of their electron diffraction facility.”
— Dr Mark Benson, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing
TOKYO, JAPAN, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku is pleased to announce the sale of another XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer. The system will be installed at the Department of Chemistry at the University of Copenhagen in a new electron diffraction facility due to open in Autumn 2023.

The Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED is the world's first turnkey electron diffractometer. Developed in collaboration with JEOL, the XtaLAB Synergy-ED meets the growing need for structural analysis of nanocrystals at sub-Angstrom resolution, going beyond the limits X-ray techniques, including synchrotrons. The addition of the XtaLAB Synergy-ED to Rigaku's portfolio reinforces their position as world leaders in crystallography.

The University of Copenhagen will be one of the first XtaLAB Synergy-ED installations in the world. Their decision to select a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED followed a comprehensive competitive analysis of the system at Rigaku’s European office in Germany. The decision was cemented following the successful demonstration of the cryo-transfer capabilities, which allows for structural solution of hydrates and solvates. Application scientists at Rigaku have already determined the structure of hundreds of materials, including complex pharmaceutical excipients, using their electron diffractometer.

The University of Copenhagen’s new electron diffraction facility has already generated much interest internally. Researchers and collaborators are excited about the potential of electron diffraction, while existing Rigaku X-ray diffractometer users will be able to make a rapid transition to the new system because both instrument types use the same CrysAlisPro software for experiment design and structure determination.

Professor Jesper Bendix, who heads the consortium behind the creation of the facility commented, “Since the establishment of our consortium, there has been strong interest from pharmaceutical companies and local researchers, including Nobel Prize winner Professor Morten Meldel, about using the facility. Now, with the addition of this instrument to our analytical capabilities, we are only limited by our imaginations.”

Dr Mark Benson, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing at Rigaku, said, “We are pleased that the University of Copenhagen has selected the XtaLAB Synergy-ED to form the cornerstone of their electron diffraction facility, and have no doubt that it will open up new areas of research and opportunities for them. We are also excited about the market acceptance of our new system, which seems to be gaining momentum with sales thus far exceeding our expectations, and we look forward to announcing the next sale in the near future.”

The Department of Chemistry at the University of Copenhagen is grateful for funding from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which made the purchase of the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED possible.

For more information about the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED, please visit www.rigaku.com/products/crystallography/synergy-ed.

Dr. Cameron Chai
Rigaku Corporation
+61 417 671 980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

University of Copenhagen to Establish Electron Diffraction Facility with the Installation of a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr. Cameron Chai
Rigaku Corporation
+61 417 671 980
Company/Organization
Rigaku
9009 New Trails Dr.
The Woodlands, Texas, 77381
United States
+1 281-362-2300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule crystallography (X-ray and electron diffraction), Raman spectroscopy, X-ray sources and optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), computed tomography and medical imaging, non-destructive testing, and thermal analysis. With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing instrumentation for cutting-edge research and routine analysis. Through their global sales and service network, they supply universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions. Their broad product portfolio caters to a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, chemical crystallography, pharmaceuticals, medical research, nanoengineering research, materials analysis, mining and minerals, cement, petrochemicals, polymers, electronics, semiconductors, quality assurance and much more.

www.rigaku.com

More From This Author
University of Copenhagen to Establish Electron Diffraction Facility with the Installation of a Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED
Rigaku Opens Their First Semiconductor Metrology Technology Center in Silicon Valley
Rigaku Expands Chemical Threat Analysis with New, Targeted Capabilities
View All Stories From This Author