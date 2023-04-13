Georgia: EU and IOM deliver vehicles and modern equipment to border guards in Vakhtangisi

The European Union, together with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has delivered vehicles and modern equipment to the border guards in Vakhtangisi, a Georgian village located near the border with Azerbaijan.

“The new equipment, financed by the European Union, will strengthen the Border Police in protecting Georgia’s external border and help them better respond to illegal activities, including trafficking,” said Pawel Herchzynski, the Head of European Union Delegation to Georgia.

The vehicles and equipment were provided as part of the IOM’s flagship long term project ‘Support to Integrated Border Management of Georgia’.

