EU and UNDP support expansion of career services in vocational education of Azerbaijan

The VET for the Future project in Ganja, Azerbaijan, recently organised a two-day training course aimed at enhancing career services in vocational education and training in Azerbaijan.

The project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Agency on Vocational Education (SAVE).

The training helped to equip existing career centre professionals with up-to-date knowledge and skills in the field and to strengthen their working capacity. The event brought together 25 people including 15 career specialists from Baku, Barda, Jalilabad, Ganja and Gabala, experts from the Education Institute of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Training Foundation, as well as coaching specialists and representatives of the organising parties.

Four career centres have so far been established under the project. Over the last 18 months, 13 career advisers from these centres provided around 1,000 career counselling services. Sixty per cent of the users of the career services are men and 40% are women.

