Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,533 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine receives private donations of generators channelled via rescEU energy hub

A delivery of emergency energy support coordinated via the EU’s private donation scheme has arrived in Ukraine. A total of 169 generators donated by the Minderoo Foundation in Australia have been transported to Ukraine via the rescEU energy hub in Poland. 

Worth €1.95 million, these generators come in addition to the 1,000 generators already deployed from the rescEU reserve to Ukraine, as announced at the opening of the hub earlier this year. In total, the EU has coordinated the delivery of some 3,000 power generators to Ukraine via donations from Member States, the private sector, third countries, and its own rescEU reserves.

In parallel, the EU recently awarded €114.9 million to Poland for purchasing generators for the rescEU energy reserve, which is meant not only to support the Ukrainian energy sector, but also to address the possible needs of other countries impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The generators channelled to Ukraine range from smaller sizes, capable of powering single households, to much larger models suitable for keeping public buildings and vital community services, such as hospitals and central heating points, running.

Since the onset of the war, the EU has allocated €630 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as more than 87,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance channelled through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in its biggest operation ever.

Find out more

Press release

EU’s private donation scheme 

You just read:

Ukraine receives private donations of generators channelled via rescEU energy hub

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more