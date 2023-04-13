Ukraine receives private donations of generators channelled via rescEU energy hub

A delivery of emergency energy support coordinated via the EU’s private donation scheme has arrived in Ukraine. A total of 169 generators donated by the Minderoo Foundation in Australia have been transported to Ukraine via the rescEU energy hub in Poland.

Worth €1.95 million, these generators come in addition to the 1,000 generators already deployed from the rescEU reserve to Ukraine, as announced at the opening of the hub earlier this year. In total, the EU has coordinated the delivery of some 3,000 power generators to Ukraine via donations from Member States, the private sector, third countries, and its own rescEU reserves.

In parallel, the EU recently awarded €114.9 million to Poland for purchasing generators for the rescEU energy reserve, which is meant not only to support the Ukrainian energy sector, but also to address the possible needs of other countries impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The generators channelled to Ukraine range from smaller sizes, capable of powering single households, to much larger models suitable for keeping public buildings and vital community services, such as hospitals and central heating points, running.

Since the onset of the war, the EU has allocated €630 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as more than 87,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance channelled through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in its biggest operation ever.

Find out more

Press release

EU’s private donation scheme