U-LEAD with Europe: Nine municipalities in Ukraine to introduce energy management systems with EU support

During the next six months, nine municipalities from three oblasts of Ukraine will receive EU support in the development and implementation of energy management systems that will allow them to effectively manage and monitor consumption.

Such systems will be introduced in the municipalities of Horodenka, Halych and Dolyna of the Ivano-Frankivsk oblast, the municipalities of Hlyboka, Novoselytsia and Khotyn of the Chernivtsi oblast and the municipalities of Horinchovo, Svaliava and Yasinia of the Zakarpattia oblast.

The systems involve the training of municipal energy managers, the development of local energy efficiency programmes, the inventory of CO2 emissions and the development of measures to reduce them, as well as the modelling of energy balances of territories based on the changing situation.

The municipalities will receive support within the recently launched project ‘Cooperation for the Implementation of Energy Management Systems in Municipalities of the Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia Oblasts’.

The project is implemented by the Prykarpattia Municipal Development Agency as part of the cooperation between Ukrainian municipalities and the Danish municipality of Guldborgsund. This cooperation is developed with the support of the ‘U-LEAD with Europe’ initiative ‘Bridges of Trust’, which helps build international partnerships between the municipalities of Ukraine and the EU.

Olena Tomniuk, Deputy Director of the U-LEAD with Europe Programme, said at the launch of the project that “the European Union and other international partners continue to emphasise the key role of municipalities in overcoming the critical consequences of Russian aggression, as well as in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine”.

