Mainspring Books is Set to Bring Its Top-Notch Publishing Services and Talented Authors to LATFOB 2023

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mainspring Books is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023 . The festival will occur on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles.Mainspring Books is dedicated to providing top-notch publishing services to aspiring authors, from uplifting self-help books to captivating fiction and beyond. With a team of experienced professionals, the company offers a wide range of services, including book editing, design, marketing, and distribution — helping authors bring their books to life.At the festival, Mainspring Books will be showcasing its latest releases, as well as its publishing services. Attendees can meet with the company's team of experts, ask questions, and learn more about the publishing process.Mainspring Books will showcase not only its latest releases but also its talented authors. The company is proud to feature the following authors and their books:Allen Maxwell’s The System is Unforgiving: Play by the Rules and WinDale Stewart’s Let's AbsquatulateCarolyn Mein’s Releasing Emotional Patterns with Essential Oils: 2020 EditionRobert Barthelemy’s Possibilities from the Intersections of Science and SpiritualityLinda Casebeer’s Charm and StrangeAli Zokaee’s Useful QuotesJean Porro’s Deceived: Murdered InnocenceWilliam Sierichs Jr.’s Into the Canyon with Mary Colter (Young-Adult Biographies)Jan Keegan’s As Christ is my Example: A Daily Walk in Faith with ChristOlfet Agrama’s Children of the NileMarylou Decarlo’s The Pen Will Write The WaySharlene Leker’s The War WithinJean Davis’ The Sense God Gave a Goose Series: Allie Learns About CaringClaudette Carter’s Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life?William Epps Jr.’s Living In A Dying LandCraig Leibfreid’s Faith JourneyCharles I. Dixon’s You Can't Climb a Smooth MountainDr. Julie Z. Roth’s Orphan in the StormRenee Servello’s Freckles Finds A Forever HomeBruce Dulany’s Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond NecklaceDr. Gail Davis’ War On HealthKristaps Keggi’s My Century: A memoir of war, peace and pioneering in the operating roomKathey Darnell-Keen’s Billy the KidGeorgiana P. Chung’s An Appreciation of ProphecyJoana Biekro’s Lost and Found: Finding Rest in the Saving Grace of Jesus ChristAnna "Susie" L. Kealy’s Miss Woollie’s WardrobeKimberly Adams’ Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for CarlyJana Billman’s The Day We Didn't Go Back to SchoolThe Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is the largest book festival in the United States. The festival features author panels, book signings, live entertainment, and more, so visit the event’s official website at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ to know more.For more information about Mainspring Books and its services, please visit www.mainspringbooks.com