Mainspring Books is Set to Bring Its Top-Notch Publishing Services and Talented Authors to LATFOB 2023

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainspring Books is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023. The festival will occur on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles.

Mainspring Books is dedicated to providing top-notch publishing services to aspiring authors, from uplifting self-help books to captivating fiction and beyond. With a team of experienced professionals, the company offers a wide range of services, including book editing, design, marketing, and distribution — helping authors bring their books to life.

At the festival, Mainspring Books will be showcasing its latest releases, as well as its publishing services. Attendees can meet with the company's team of experts, ask questions, and learn more about the publishing process.

Mainspring Books will showcase not only its latest releases but also its talented authors. The company is proud to feature the following authors and their books:

Allen Maxwell’s The System is Unforgiving: Play by the Rules and Win
Dale Stewart’s Let's Absquatulate
Carolyn Mein’s Releasing Emotional Patterns with Essential Oils: 2020 Edition
Robert Barthelemy’s Possibilities from the Intersections of Science and Spirituality
Linda Casebeer’s Charm and Strange
Ali Zokaee’s Useful Quotes
Jean Porro’s Deceived: Murdered Innocence
William Sierichs Jr.’s Into the Canyon with Mary Colter (Young-Adult Biographies)
Jan Keegan’s As Christ is my Example: A Daily Walk in Faith with Christ
Olfet Agrama’s Children of the Nile
Marylou Decarlo’s The Pen Will Write The Way
Sharlene Leker’s The War Within
Jean Davis’ The Sense God Gave a Goose Series: Allie Learns About Caring
Claudette Carter’s Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life?
William Epps Jr.’s Living In A Dying Land
Craig Leibfreid’s Faith Journey
Charles I. Dixon’s You Can't Climb a Smooth Mountain
Dr. Julie Z. Roth’s Orphan in the Storm
Renee Servello’s Freckles Finds A Forever Home
Bruce Dulany’s Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace
Dr. Gail Davis’ War On Health
Kristaps Keggi’s My Century: A memoir of war, peace and pioneering in the operating room
Kathey Darnell-Keen’s Billy the Kid
Georgiana P. Chung’s An Appreciation of Prophecy
Joana Biekro’s Lost and Found: Finding Rest in the Saving Grace of Jesus Christ
Anna "Susie" L. Kealy’s Miss Woollie’s Wardrobe
Kimberly Adams’ Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly
Jana Billman’s The Day We Didn't Go Back to School

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is the largest book festival in the United States. The festival features author panels, book signings, live entertainment, and more, so visit the event’s official website at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ to know more.

For more information about Mainspring Books and its services, please visit www.mainspringbooks.com.

