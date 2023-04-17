New Brand Samahdee Launches Meditative Jewelry Line with a Focus on Renewal of Mind and Revival of Spirit

Adorn yourself with inner peace; let your spirit shine, illuminating the path to renewal and revival.
Bewitching Beauty: Unveiling our mesmerizing Evil Eye Necklace with dazzling Swarovski crystals - a guardian for your soul.
Unbox the magic: Our captivating Evil Eye Necklace, encased in luxurious custom packaging, awaits to guard and grace your journey. #SamahdeeJewelry
Samahdee is a brand that combines beauty and healing to create unique and meaningful pieces, with an emphasis on sustainable and ethically sourced materials.
Our jewelry transcends fashion, serving as a powerful tool for personal growth and well-being. We create keepsakes that provide balance, protection, and good luck to enhance your life journey.”
— Elle Peñaranda
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Samahdee, a new brand under Envertive Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its debut collection of handmade jewelry, designed to promote the renewal of mind and revival of spirit. Deriving its name from "Samadhi," a state of meditative consciousness, Samahdee offers a range of products, including candles, essence holders, essential oils, journals, and more, all handcrafted by skilled artisans.
The first collection features the Chakra Journey Necklace, which showcases an integrated S curve behind the seven chakra stones, the Lotus Chakra Necklace, and the Evil Eye Necklace for women adorned with Swarovski crystals. Each piece is meticulously crafted using the finest materials, such as precious metals and healing crystals, with a commitment to ethically sourcing materials that not only reduce environmental impact but also help conserve and restore ecosystems.
"Our vision is to create jewelry that serves as more than just a fashion statement, but a powerful tool for personal growth and well-being," said Elle Peñaranda, co-founder of Samahdee. "Our collection aims to enhance your style while providing a sense of balance, protection, and good fortune."
Designed to help wearers achieve balance and harmony, each piece in the collection is carefully crafted to encourage mindfulness, relaxation, and reconnection with the inner self. The jewelry serves as a reminder to prioritize self-care and focus on the present moment.
Samahdee is committed to environmental sustainability, employing eco-friendly production methods and utilizing materials that are safe for the environment.
Dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer service experience, Samahdee is ready to address any questions or concerns customers may have.
For more information about Samahdee and its collection, please visit Samahdee.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.