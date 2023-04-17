DHEC Collects 430 Pounds of Food for Harvest Hope During National Nutrition Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In celebration of National Nutrition Month in March, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Education Program (SNAP-Ed) organized the donation of 430 pounds of canned food and other items to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Donated items included canned meat, soup and vegetables, peanut butter, mac & cheese, dry beans, paper goods, pop-top foods, pasta, rice, cereal, jelly, and more. Food boxes were set up at Midlands DHEC locations as well as the Lexington County Health Department and the Department of Social Services.

“Harvest Hope Food Bank is incredibly thankful for the partnership and support of DHEC through their National Nutrition Month food drive,” said Megan Evans, marketing and communications specialist for Harvest Hope. “The donation that we received will go directly to our neighbors who need it the most. We truly couldn’t do this necessary work without the support of our generous donors, supporters, and volunteers.”

National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign created 50 years ago in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During the month of March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits. The theme this year was "Fuel for the Future."

Each year, DHEC promotes and celebrates the event in different ways, including the involvement of agency employees in a variety of community-focused events.

"We are so very grateful to have had so many people give back, especially when food prices are at an all-time peak," said Farrah Wigand, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program SNAP-Education Dietitian. “One in 10 South Carolinians are affected by hunger, so collecting food on behalf of those who need it was an easy way for us to take action to help our communities.”

Harvest Hope is South Carolina’s largest food bank, providing more than 20 million meals on average to the communities that we serve across 20 counties in the Midlands, Upstate and Pee Dee areas.

Harvest Hope works with over 300 partner agencies to distribute food to those facing food insecurity. Its partners include food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and more.

To get involved with Harvest Hope by donating or volunteering, visit harvesthope.org/get-involved.

Scale showing the weight of the items donated through DHEC's Food Drive.