A Cat’s Dirty Secrets are Revealed in Leslie Popp’s New Novel “Life by Pumpkin: A Cat's View on Everything”

Life by Pumpkin: A Cat's View on Everything

This shocking tell-all memoir takes you inside the mind of a New York City tabby cat

I reign over every inch of this apartment with an army of loyal mouse toys under my command. I leave no corner unexplored, no box unturned, and no high ledge unexamined, no matter the danger.” — Pumpkin

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pumpkin, a New York City tabby cat, is ready to disclose his deepest, darkest secrets in a new memoir, "Life by Pumpkin: A Cat's View on Everything". Readers get a glimpse of the world through Pumpkin’s eyes as he chronicles his memorable reign and shares his strong opinions along the way. This fun for all ages novel is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, Apple Books, and Kobo.

“This true story is a captivating tale about the greatest cat that ever lived. My mom does an excellent job capturing and documenting my thoughts and grand adventures in a book that is long overdue,” Pumpkin says when asked about his debut memoir. “By reaching out across my realm and sharing my views on how humans should properly spoil their own felines, I truly believe that this book is providing a valuable service to the world.”

Pumpkin’s mom, Leslie Popp, assisted in writing his memoir, given his paws were too small to properly work the keyboard, and he preferred napping on the computer instead of using it to chronicle his adventures. Pumpkin adopted Leslie from a local shelter and quickly laid claim to all of her worldly possessions, including her pillow and her lap. From that day on, the two were practically inseparable.

“I was only too happy to assist Pumpkin with this project, and I wanted to highlight the joys of adopting a shelter pet by sharing Pumpkin’s story with the world,” Leslie notes when asked about her role. “We often wonder what our pets are thinking, and this book provides a window into the mind of an extremely talented cat that was gracious enough to share his insights. After reading Pumpkin’s tale, you will never look at your cat the same way again.”

Leslie Popp is the author of "Life by Pumpkin: A Cat's View on Everything" and has always harbored a deep love of animals. She adheres to the belief that pets are members of the family and deserve respect, love, and half of the bed. Leslie firmly supports the humane treatment of all animals and is committed to a vegan lifestyle.

You can obtain more information, request to feature this novel, or schedule an interview with Leslie Popp by contacting her directly at authorlesliepopp@gmail.com.