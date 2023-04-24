Fuelarts x Tezos Accelerator 2023 for Art+Tech Startups Announces Demo Day
After 2.5 months of intense acceleration, the best international Web3 Art+Tech startups will be pitching online their innovative projects on April 27th.
We dedicated significant effort to the acceleration and now are thrilled to showcase to international investors 10 startups that we believe have the potential to achieve unicorn status in the future.”NEW-YORK, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the batch, under the professional guidance of mentors from the Art, Tech, Marketing, and Finance sectors, 10 startups, previously chosen from more than 200 applications, refined their market fit, revised business models and Go-To-Market strategies, improved Investment decks and marketing campaigns, integrated blockchain tools powered by the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, found new connections and markets.
— Fuelarts General Partner, Denis Belkevich
The acceleration program culminates in a Demo Day, which was decided to hold in the online format as a part of Fuelart’s mission and vision - to share innovative trends with a wide international audience and, in general, to make the Art+Tech market more transparent and open.
The following startups will pitch on April 27th:
- AerariumChain: A SaaS solution to support museums from preservation to crowdfunding through NFTs.
- ArtSquare.io: Blue chip art fractional shares exchange.
- CHEYNI: Building the first NETFLIX economy platform for collectibles.
- Comic 3.0: The next generation of Graphic Storytelling for Web3.
- Ikonospace: Building a new Web 3.0 social network to display and share artworks online.
- Kaleido: Where physical art and digital experiences collide.
- M1X Labs: NFT discovery and curation dApp on the Tezos blockchain.
- NFT Biennial: The world's First Art NFT Biennial.
- Phygital+: A no-code AI Workspace for Art, Design, Tech, and Web3 startups.
- PromptSea: Securely share AI-works and prompts with special permission NFT.
More About the Demo Day Participants:
AerariumChain (Italy) uses high-definition 3D scans of physical artworks like paintings or sculptures to monitor their conservation status with AI, and helps museums fund their mission by creating fractional NFTs that let anyone experience the hyper-realistic 3D of their artworks. https://aerariumchain.com/en/
ArtSquare.io (UK) is a Web3 fintech platform in blue chip art fractionalization. The platform allows one to buy and trade fractional shares of asset-value artworks just like they were stock on the financial market. By leveraging smart contracts, and DeFi integration users can also receive passive income from art assets.https://artsquare.io/
CHEYNI (France) is a film platform for streaming video, NFT implemented, with a native token, and spending this token on the marketplace. Watch & Earn is one of the most significant features of CHEYNI. https://www.cheyni.com/
Comic 3.0 (USA) is the first major innovation providing graphic storytellers with a no-code system where they can upload, create, and mint their stories as interactive NFTs powered by AR/VR emerging technologies. https://comic30.com/
Ikonospace (The Netherlands) has been pioneering in the field of Web, VR, and AR virtual exhibitions for the last 8 years with more than hundreds of exhibitions under its belt. IKONI is the new platform that aims to be the new standard for curating and sharing digital collections online with a focus on Art and collectible NFT collections. https://www.ikonospace.com/
Kaleido (USA) is an interactive media platform for the visual arts. Kaleido leverages web, blockchain, and augmented reality technologies to transform the way art is shared, owned, and experienced. https://tatchers.art/kaleido
M1X Labs (USA) is building an art and music discovery dApp on the Tezos blockchain. Capable of serving the wide variety of media types associated with NFTs, the dApp functions as a multi-media player to improve ease of curation, discovery, and showcasing. https://m1xlabs.com/
NFT Biennial (Turkey) is a marketplace with transparent curatorial oversight, that seeks to unite artists, collectors, curators, and exhibits NFT artworks both digitally and in physical galleries around the globe. https://tatchers.art/nftbiennial
Phygital+ (USA) is building a no-code AI tool that could be used by any Art+Tech & NFT startup. Our mission is to create a next-level AI-assisted system. The problems like expensive and time-consuming, a zoo of neural networks, high barrier to entry — will be solved with generative AI in one place. https://tatchers.art/phygitalplus
PromptSea (Japan) is a marketplace for trading AI-works and prompts in special permission NFTs, where the information can be shared securely with token holders. https://www.promptsea.io/
About Fuelarts:
FUELARTS is an investment platform, specializing in the Art+Tech industry. Its mission is to support the development of an emerging Web3 ecosystem, backing daring entrepreneurs, while they are building a more efficient, transparent, and accessible art market. In 2019 Fuelarts was founded by serial entrepreneur Denis Belkevich and former COO of Christie’s Americas, ex-Senior VP of Artnet Roxanna Zarnegar. From 2022 Fuelarts combines an Art+Tech & NFT accelerator, a specialized VC fund, and a research department publishing Art+Tech industry reports. For more information, please visit https://fuelarts.com/.
About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit https://tezos.com/.
Fuelarts x Tezos Demo Day Lineup - bit.ly/3GlBzbf
