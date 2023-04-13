Minister of Police Hon. Anthony Veke officially opens Titus Rore Recruit Course 1/2023

Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Service Hon. Anthony Veke addresses the new recruits.

Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Service Honourable Anthony Veke welcomes 66 new Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) recruits today (12 April 2023) at Police Headquarters at Rove.

The recruit course is named Titus Rore Recruit Course 1/23 and it consists of 43 males and 23 females representing all nine provinces.

Hon Anthony Veke says, “The interest and commitment to undertake policing duties is a very prestigious one. It comes with a lot of commitment, integrity and a strong sense of national pride and responsibility.

He says, “The commitment to our sovereign country as keepers and enforcement of policing duties should be the paramount consideration of what each new recruit aspires to become after training. I believe, adopting a transformational mindset to contribute positively towards the development of our policing environment should be the paramount goal.”

“The RSIPF recruitment programme is aimed at equipping police recruits with better knowledge and skills. They will need qualities to enhance them to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently with core values of trust, professionalism and integrity,” says Hon Veke.

Minister Veke says, “I wish to congratulate each of you on your selection to join this recruit training course and for choosing policing as your career. You have gone through all the recruitment process. And have successfully passed all the requirements and now, you are here to undergo the first recruit course training for this year 2023 and will conclude your training after eighteen weeks.”

These men and women are the fourth and final group of applicants selected from the recruit campaign conducted in 2019.

