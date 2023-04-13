RSIPF conducted awareness talks during the Easter weekend in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) have conducted crime prevention awareness at white River and Point Cruz area during the Easter weekend.

NCPD and Honiara City Community Policing Team successfully undertook awareness at Karaina settlement, and White River market area.

NCPD Director Superintendent John Matamaru says, “The key messaging during the awareness program was to celebrate the true meaning of Easter with clean hearts and clean environment and advise the public of road safety issues to be adhered to at all times especially on such celebrated events that could lead up to unexpected incidents.”

NCPD Director Matamaru says, “This engagement is also aligning with pre-messaging initiatives on Safe and Green Games campaign and road safety. Public are advised to adhere to all traffic regulations to ensure the safety of road users.”

Director Matamaru says, “The team also attended Yacht Club and conducted awareness on safe boat to sea travellers to boat owners and advised them to take further precaution when travelling at sea.”

Superintendent Matamaru says during the awareness talk, “Do not consume alcohol when you travel with your passengers. Ensure to carry extra fuel with you, avoid overloading, and always carry a life jacket and extra puddle with you when you travel.”

Mr. Matamaru says, “Passengers are advised to respect and comply with the instruction and report any breach of law during the awareness talk over the Easter weekend.”

NCPD and Honiara City Community Poling Team also conduct awareness talks at Honiara Central Market advising the public to refrain from any anti-social behaviour but instead celebrate this Easter with true and meaningful hearts.

NCPD Director Superintendent John Matamaru talk to the boat owners and skippers close to Aola base

Director NCPD talk to the market vendors during the awareness talk

Director NCPD conduct awareness at the Central Market

Awareness team talk at one of the market in Honiara

-RSIPF Press