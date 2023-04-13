Read more about Carr Announces Investigation into Suspected Users of Genesis Dark Web Marketplace Following FBI Takedown of Illicit Site

There were 2,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,888 in the last 365 days.
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the Office of the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division is participating in a nationwide investigation into suspected users of Genesis Market, a dark net marketplace that is known to traffic in the stolen credentials of victims whose computers have been infected with malware. Over the course of their investigation into the illicit online marketplace, federal law enforcement worked to identify those who purchased and used these stolen access credentials to commit fraud and other cybercrimes. This effort resulted in hundreds of leads being sent to law enforcement throughout the United States, including the Georgia Office of the Attorney General. Federal authorities also recently announced the seizure of 11 domain names used to support Genesis Market’s infrastructure.
“As with any dark web marketplace, Genesis only exists because there are people out there willing to purchase a stolen product and further perpetrate a fraudulent scheme,” said Carr. “We are proud to work with our federal partners to investigate those who may be committing these costly crimes here in Georgia, so we can ensure they are held accountable for their actions. As we continue with our case, we would encourage all Georgians to remain vigilant when conducting business online.”
The FBI’s investigation into Genesis Market revealed that the illicit online market was hosted on the dark web. Its operators compiled stolen data from malware-infected computers around the globe and packaged it for sale on the market. The packages sold on the market, referred to as “bots,” allowed the purchaser to access various online accounts harvested from the computers of the victims. Some of the bots include a “fingerprint” or unique identifier used by applications or websites to identify a computer or device. These fingerprints allow the application or website to confirm that the device is a trusted source. By using the Genesis Market proprietary plugin (i.e., an Internet browser extension that provides additional functionality), the purchaser had amplified ability to control and access the bot’s data and masquerade as the victim device.
Victim credentials obtained over the course of the investigation have been provided to the website Have I Been Pwned, which is a free resource for people to quickly assess whether their access credentials have been compromised (or “pwned”) in a data breach or other activity. Victims can visit HaveIBeenPwned.com to see whether their credentials were compromised by Genesis Market so that they can know whether to change or modify passwords and other authentication credentials that may have been compromised.
According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Georgians lost more than $322 million to internet crimes last year alone. Nationwide, those losses topped $10 billion.
To help small businesses, non-profits, and places of worship safeguard their data and devices, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division created Cybersecurity in Georgia – a comprehensive guide that includes critical tips and information on the different types of cyber threats, employee training, cyber insurance, and more. The guide is available online and free for download here.
The Consumer Protection Division also offers the following tips to everyone who uses technology:
If you have fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme, report the suspected fraud to your bank, your local law enforcement agency, and IC3 at www.ic3.gov.
For more information about online scams and how to protect yourself, visit www.ic3.gov or the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at www.consumer.ga.gov.