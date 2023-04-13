Reforming global aid and finance would make ending hunger an ‘affordable goal’, finds new report

The report found that too little investment had been directed towards long-term improvements in food production. Carin Smaller, executive director of the Shamba Centre for Food and Climate was among the experts interviewed for the report

Experts call for more and longer-term funding to tackle systemic causes of hunger and break the cycle of emergency food aid as World Bank meets in Washington DC

Investment in innovation takes time to bear fruit, but it pays off forever.” — Claudia Sadoff, executive managing director of CGIAR