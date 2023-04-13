Ambassador talks to lecturers, students of University of Virginia

VIETNAM, April 13 -

WASHINGTON DC — Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Nguyễn Quốc Dũng on April 12 (local time) met with nearly 200 lecturers and students of the University of Virginia (UVA) in Virginia, US, as part of the Ambassador Series at the university’s Department of Politics.

The ambassador highlighted Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements, potential, open external policies and rising position in the region and the world, spotlighting the progress in the Việt Nam-US relationship 28 years after the normalisation of their relations and 10 years of the comprehensive partnership.

Before that, he had a discussion with UVA professors on opportunities to further foster tertiary training cooperation between it and education facilities of Việt Nam, especially in the exchange of students.

The diplomat presented the university’s library with books on the nation, people, history and culture of Việt Nam.

The UVA is a public university established in 1819 by US President Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the US and the author of the US’s Declaration of Independence. It is currently the only in the US recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site. Many Vietnamese professors and approximately 170 students are currently studying and working at the university. — VNS