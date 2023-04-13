IDEX Biometrics payment card solution reaches certification milestone with Mastercard

Oslo, Norway – 13 April 2023 – IDEX Biometrics has achieved an important certification milestone by successfully passing Mastercard's Fingerprint Test Assessment Summary (FTAS) for its latest generation biometric sensor. This sensor is a core element of the IDEX Biometrics complete payment card solution, which also includes Infineon's SLC38 secure element and IDEX Biometrics proprietary card operating system.

FTAS is a significant milestone in a comprehensive certification process and ensures biometric performance, latency and required security specifications are met. This Mastercard certification represents a critical step in a comprehensive certification process and confirms that the industry leading IDEX Biometrics payment card solution is ready for commercialization.

IDEX Biometrics currently has agreements with 10+ card manufacturers globally, who will launch biometric smart cards based on the certified IDEX Biometrics payment card solution.

"This is an important milestone for IDEX Biometrics affirming our biometric solution's compliance with highest security and functionality standards to card manufacturers, issuers and banks. With reduced cost, risk, and time-to-market for the manufacturers, our certified biometric solution enables market acceleration and meets the growing demand for secure payments," says Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

