Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of WestStar Autoplex in Monahans, Texas

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of WestStar Autoplex in Monahans, Texas from Larry and Peggy Bryant to Jeff Buhl of Leif Johnson Auto Group

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of WestStar Autoplex in Monahans, Texas from Larry and Peggy Bryant to Jeff Buhl of Leif Johnson Auto Group.

WestStar Autoplex has been under the ownership of Larry and Peggy Bryant since 2001. The Monahans, Texas location is comprised of two adjacent dealerships, with one facility selling Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles and the other selling Chevy, Buick and GMC.

Larry Bryant, Co-Owner of WestStar Autoplex commented, "We are very pleased with the way the marketing and sale of our dealerships was handled. Mark Shackelford of Performance Brokerage Services was always accessible and never failed to answer any questions that we had. We would highly recommend Performance Brokerage to any dealer wishing to sell."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year.

Mark Shackelford, Midwest Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "I want to personally congratulate Jeff Buhl, President of Leif Johnson Auto Group, on the acquisition of WestStar Autoplex in Monahans, Texas from Larry and Peggy Bryant. From the start of negotiations, both parties and their team conducted themselves as consummate professionals. They kept every commitment made and worked quickly towards an expeditious close. I sincerely appreciate Peggy and Larry for allowing my team to represent them on this transaction, as well as Jeff's professionalism and follow-through on getting this to a close."

With the addition of WestStar Autoplex, Jeff Buhl, President of Leif Johnson Auto Group, currently owns and operates five dealerships in four cities across the state of Texas including Leif Johnson Ford in Austin, which received a 2022 Ford President's Award.

Buhl commented, "Mark Shackleford and Performance Brokerage Services are among the best in the industry. Mark and I had the opportunity to sit down and map out a thorough acquisition strategy. Mark's background as a former Ford dealership owner allowed us to move forward with complete confidence. Mark navigated through all the terms and conditions with constant communication, expertise, and complete professionalism. I would recommend anyone that is interested in pursuing a buy-sell to reach out to Mark and his team first! We look forward to future growth and partnership with Mark and Performance Brokerage Services. I would also like to congratulate Larry and Peggy Bryant of WestStar on the sale of their dealerships. We look forward to carrying their success well into the future."

The dealerships will remain at their current locations at 401 & 403 East IH Frontage Road in Monahans, Texas and will be renamed Monahans Automall.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

Mark Shackelford, Performance Brokerage Services, 330.825.3754, mark@performancebrokerageservices.com

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services