Planet Classroom's Podcast Reaches One Million Downloads, Showcasing Inspiring Youth Leaders' Progress on Worldwide Issues

Global acclaim for episodes which focus on themes from mental health to the future of work. Latest series, Net Zero, takes on the urgent challenge of the climate crisis.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom, the first podcast created by and for young people from diverse cultures, has achieved the stellar milestone of one million downloads. Launched during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast quickly gained a following addressing diverse topics from mental health to the climate crisis to the future of work.

Now, with its latest episodic series, Net Zero, in association with the Protect Our Planet Movement, the podcast showcases inspiring young leaders who are closely monitoring the progress of international leaders in taking action on the urgent climate crisis. Featuring Jerôme Peyret Oberholzer, Wen Tian, Prachi Shevgaonkar, and Philo Magdalene, the latest episode Net Zero #3 Youth Monitor the Green Transition addresses Mexico's climate goals, the challenges in replacing fossil fuels, and the importance of translating climate resources into over 100 languages.

"At Planet Classroom, we take great pride in spotlighting the extraordinary work of youth leaders who are fearlessly tackling the world's most pressing issues, including the urgent climate crisis," stated Cathy and Harry Rubin, Co-Founders of Planet Classroom. "The achievement of one million downloads is a testament to the capacity and potential of young people in exploring and proposing solutions to vital global topics within our ecosystem, while educating and inspiring the world."

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

