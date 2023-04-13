DDN and Helmholtz Munich Host 2023 Life Sciences Field Day to Share Research Insights and Best Practices

Join Leading Life Sciences Innovators at the Helmholtz Munich Campus to Discuss the Latest Trends, Challenges and Solutions in Data Management, Storage and Analysis

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced its 2023 Life Sciences Field Day, hosted by Helmholtz Munich on May 4, 2023 at the Helmholtz Munich campus.

Life sciences research continues to grow rapidly in scientific importance and impact on society. New discovery methods based on AI are finding applications in basic scientific research and in clinical environments. In addition, cross-fertilization across different sub-disciplines promises to accelerate time to discovery in strategic research projects.

The 2023 Life Sciences Field Day is a unique opportunity for innovators, researchers, and industry leaders. The event will bring together experts from academia, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and research institutions to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in life sciences data management, storage, and analysis.

"We are thrilled to bring together leading minds in life sciences research to gather and share knowledge, experiences, and best practices at the 2023 Life Sciences Field Day," said Tommaso Cecchi, senior director of Sales EMEA, DDN. "With speakers from a range of industries including agriculture, human genetics, and AI computing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn how these researchers and organizations have been successful and leverage that insight to advance their own data-driven discoveries."

Attendees will hear from keynote speakers such as Dr. Fabian Theis, Director of the Institute for Computational Biology at Helmholtz Munich & Technical University of Munich and winner of the Leibniz Prize 2023, the most prestigious research award in Germany. In addition, attendees will hear from panelists, engage in live discussions and tour the Helmholtz Munich Campus.

"Helmholtz Munich is dedicated to developing solutions for a healthier future, and our cutting-edge research is the springboard for medical innovation," said Dr. Alf Wachsmann, head of DigIT Infrastructure & Scientific Computing, Helmholtz Munich. "We are honored to host the 2023 Life Sciences Field Day with the purpose of accelerating the transfer from ideas to applications with experts from across the life sciences community."

Registration for the 2023 Life Sciences Field Day on May 4 is now open. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.ddn.com/company/events/2023-life-sciences-field-day/.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

About Helmholtz Munich

Helmholtz Munich is a leading biomedical research center. Its mission is to discover breakthrough solutions for better health in a rapidly changing world. It is home to interdisciplinary research teams investigating the development of environmentally triggered diseases. With the power of artificial intelligence and bioengineering, the researchers accelerate the translation process to patients in the areas of therapy and prevention with a focus on diabetes, obesity, allergies and chronic lung diseases. Helmholtz Munich has more than 2,500 employees and is headquartered in Neuherberg, north of Munich. It is a member of the Helmholtz Association, the largest scientific organization in Germany with more than 43,000 employees and 18 research centers. Learn more about Helmholtz Munich (Helmholtz Zentrum München Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Gesundheit und Umwelt GmbH): www.helmholtz-munich.de

